Popular hill station Matheran near Mumbai records highest rainfall of 400 mm

The popular hill station of Matheran near Mumbai - which is one of the most popular weekend destinations - has been pounded by 400 mm rainfall in 24 hours over Wednesday-Thursday which is a record of sorts.

Located 108 kms away from downtown Mumbai and 120 kms in Raigad district, the hill station is part of the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Matheran is located near the Irshalgad, where the landslide took place.

Figures from the IMD and Skymet Weather reveals the heavy rainfall in Matheran over the past few days.

“Highest rainfall over the country was recorded in Matheran, around 400 mm. There was exceptional heavy rainfall observed over Raigad,” the IMD tweeted.

Besides Matheran, other hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala-Khandala and ghat sections like Malshej ghat and Kasara Ghat have been pounded by heavy rains over the past few days filling up nearby reservoirs.

These are popular weekend destinations and people from Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune and Nashik besides other places during the monsoon.

“Coastal areas and ghats of Maharashtra recorded very and intense rains. Matheran 398 mm, Mahabaleshwar 315 mm, Dahani 305 mm, Mumbai 99 mm and Harnai 131 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Heavy rain tomorrow as well take care,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.

Matheran, which means "forest on the forehead" is an eco-sensitive region, declared by the Ministry of Environment and Forest of Government of India – and is Asia's only automobile-free hill station.

One can do a lot of things in Matheran – walk, trek, engage in mountaineering and rock climbing, valley crossing, night trails, bird watching and so on.

Matheran has 94 hand-pulled rickshaws, 450-odd horses and around 500 ponies. More than 10 lakh people visit Matheran annually.

Matheran, nestled in the picturesque Western Ghats, was discovered in May 1850 by Hugh Poyntz Malet, the then district collector of Thane. Lord Elphinstone, the then Governor of Bombay laid the foundations of the development as a future hill station. The Britishers developed Matheran as a popular resort to beat the summer heat in the region. The Matheran Hill Railway - a popular toy train - was built in 1907 by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.