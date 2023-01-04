Power supply in Maharashtra likely to be affected as companies protest against privatisation

Power supply in Maharashtra could be affected as more than 34 organisations representing three power sector companies - MahaVitaran, MahaGenco, and MahaTransco are going on a three-day strike, from January 4-6, to protest against privatisation.

The Maharashtra government has invoked the provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) restraining the employees of the 3 State-run power companies from participating in the strike.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Energy portfolio, has convened a meeting at 1 pm with the representatives of employees organisations of Maharashtra's power sector.