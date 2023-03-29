Pune MP Girish Bapat's demise a big loss for BJP, say party leaders

'Pune MP Girish Bapat's demise a big loss for BJP'

Bapat, who was ailing for the last one-and-a-half-years, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here at 72 on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 14:59 ist
He had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city. He was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019. Credit: Twitter/@praful_patel

Pune MP Girish Bapat is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the news of Bapat's death was extremely saddening.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said Bapat was like a guru and a father figure.

"It is a big loss for the BJP as Bapat has left us forever. We used to learn a lot from him and his style of politics," Bawankule said.

Patil said Bapat was like a guru for many BJP workers and his colleagues.

"It is like losing a father figure from your life. His friendship across the party lines and contacts with people and party workers were unparallel. He was dedicated to the party and its growth. His demise is a huge loss to the party," Patil said.

Sharad Pawar tweeted, "In his long political career of four decades, Bapat always took an all-inclusive stand".

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Pune district has lost a leader who believed in taking everyone along.

"In Bapat's death, a cultured face of politics has lost," he said in a statement.

He had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city. He was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019.

India News
Pune
NCP
BJP
Maharashtra

