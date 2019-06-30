Rain in the Statue of Unity gallery by design: Official

Rain in the Statue of Unity gallery by design: Official

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Rajpipla,
  • Jun 30 2019, 10:06am ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2019, 10:11am ist
Rainwater drips through the viewing gallery ceiling in Statue of Unity. (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter video)

The officials for the Statue of Unity, claimed that the rainwater in the gallery was designed for the purpose of enjoying the scenes enjoyed by the tourists. 

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof.

The officials also said that the maintenance team will immediately dispose off the clogged water.

The viewing gallery, at a height of 135 metres, has a grill frontage which allows winds to blow in water during heavy rains, said officials.

Several of those who shared videos on social media, however, expressed displeasure.

The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest structure of its kind in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

"We had come with great hope to see the worlds tallest statue. But we are feeling bad looking at the statue in the rain. It has not rained heavily, and already the main hall and viewing gallery of the statue is filled with water. It is unfortunate," a tourist at the site told reporters.

"The viewing gallery is open with grills on the chest of the statue. The rear side of the gallery is covered by glass. The front view is open as per design. So it is natural that water will enter when it rains," said Narmada Collector IK Patel.

Patel, who is also the chief administrator of the Statue of Unity, added, "There is a channel to dispose of rainwater. But when the wind speed is more, lots of water comes in and house-keeping personnel continuously drain it out. It is not leakage as is being claimed." 

Statue of Unity
Gujarat
Comments (+)
 