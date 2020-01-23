Raj Thackeray undertakes re-branding exercise

Raj undertakes re-branding exercise, MNS launches new flag and face

The stage of the convention held at the NESCO Complex at Goregaon has photographs of Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Savitribai Phule

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 23 2020, 21:00pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 21:00pm ist
Amidst changing political dynamics, Raj Thackeray on Thursday undertook a re-branding exercise but kept cards of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena close to his chest. During its first-ever mega convention, Raj launched his 27-year-old son Amit into politics by anointing him as a "leader" and unveiled a new flag for the 14-year-old party.

The flag is saffron in colour and bears the royal seal of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This signals that Raj (51) would now aggressively pursue the cause of Hindutva and work for welfare of Marathi manoos.

The occasion was 94th birth anniversary of his uncle, mentor and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Besides, in a challenge to his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Raj outfit is also in the process of launching a 'shadow cabinet'. Launching Amit was a strategic move on part of Raj.

Over the last few years, Amit had accompanied his father to big events and rallies. Raj is CM Uddhav Thackeray's cousin, whose son Aaditya is a Cabinet minister looking after Tourism,  Environment and Protocol portfolios.

In fact, when Aaditya, 29, contested Vidhan Sabha polls, he was the first from the family to contest polls. In 2006, Raj had come out of Shiv Sena following differences with Uddhav, a decision that pained late Bal Thackeray.

