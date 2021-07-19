Rajdhani runs with new Tejas rakes

A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out by Western Railway with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes.

These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train and claims to offer best in class travel experience.

This new rake made its maiden run from Monday.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches. Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express.

Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced in Indian Railways.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort.

The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with the Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

Thakur stated that with the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.