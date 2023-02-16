Ramesh Chennithala sent to sort out differences in Maharashtra Congress

A day after top Congress leaders of Maharashtra sat on the same stage and sent out an all-is-well signal, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dispatched veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala to assess the on-ground situation and report to the high command.

Besides, there are differences within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena.

The Congress high command wants the issues in the grand old party’s Maharashtra unit to be sorted out before the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress to be held 24-26 February in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

There have been reports of tussles and power centres within the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

The 66-year-old Chennithala, four-time MP and five-term MLA, is a senior Congressman and a former Kerala Home Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition.

Chennithala would be in Mumbai for a few days and report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The Congress President has deputed Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report to him, with immediate effect,” according to a brief one-line statement issued by the AICC General Secretary in-charge of the Organisation.

The development comes a day after the Congress state executive meeting held in Mumbai.

It may be mentioned, veteran leader Balasaheb Thorat has resigned as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) following differences with MPCC President Nana Patole.

Last Sunday, All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil came to Mumbai and met Thorat one-on-one after which the latter agreed to attend the Congress plenary in Raipur - where he would meet Kharge and Venugopal.

It may be recalled, Patil has ruled out accepting Thorat’s resignation, however, the former minister and ex-state Congress President has maintained silence over the issue.

Thorat’s brother-in-law Dr Sudhir Tambe has been representing the Nashik seat to Council for three terms - 18 years - and this time the family was keen that his son Satyajeet Tambe should contest.

Dr Tambe’s name was cleared by Kharge, however, the junior Tambe was ignored following which he contested as an Independent against Shubhangi Patil, the official candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and won the seat.

After this, Thorat and Tambe had pointed fingers at Patole.

Senior Congress Vijay Wadettiwar had also been to New Delhi to meet Kharge and briefed him on the situation.

At the state executive meeting, Patole and Thorat sat next to each other flanked by former Chief Ministers - Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan.

It may be mentioned, a section of Congressmen and Shiv Sena leaders have blamed Patole for the collapse of the MVA government holding him responsible to resign as Assembly Speaker to take over as state unit chief.