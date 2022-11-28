Ready to join Karnataka, declare Maharashtra villagers

Residents of Siddanatha village in Jat taluk of Sangli district in Maharashtra on Monday staged a protest alleging that the Maharashtra government had ignored the development of the village as it housed a large number of Kannadigas.

They took out a procession displaying Kannada flags, raising slogans against the Maharashtra government and in favour of the Karnataka government.

The protestors alleged that the Maharashtra government had failed to provide education, health, irrigation and infrastructure benefits in the last four decades. Hence, they were ready for the inclusion of the village in Karnataka.

They said they were forced to visit Pune or Sangli, which were too far, for their needs. However, Vijayapura town in Karnataka is just 40 km away. They were enjoying fruits of irrigation provided by the Karnataka government, the residents said.

Maharashtra buses stopped

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members staged a protest at Ambedkar circle on Monday demanding a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena. They stopped the movement of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and offered Kannada flags to conductors and drivers.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindhe and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are provoking the Marathi-speaking communities. Miscreants in Maharashtra have stoned Karnataka buses. The neighbouring state will have to face serious consequences if the Kannadigas retaliate," Annasab Telasang, KRV leader, warned.