Residents protest outside Shivaji Park crematorium against cremation of large number of bodies

Residents of the Dadar's Shivaji Park area in Mumbai on Monday staged a silent protest against the cremation of large number of dead bodies in the crematorium.

The Mumbai-BJP unit has targetted the Uddhav Thackeray government on the issue.

"Thackeray sarkar says no politics over COVID-19 issue. But now due to their carelessness, citizens have to come on road and protest!," Mumbai-BJP president Mangalprabhat Lodha tweeted.

Around 15 to 20 bodies are cremated every day at the Shivaji Park crematorium. Residents have said that the thick black smoke is affecting them.

Shivaji Park is located in G-North ward, that covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim.

Two big COVID-19 hospitals - the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion and King Edward Memorial Hospital are located in the.vicinity.