Resign and contest elections: Sanjay Raut tells rebels

According to him, the MLAs are enjoying in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 11:06 ist

 Daring the Eknath Shinde-backed rebel MLAs, the Shiv Sena on Sunday asked them to resign and contest elections and come back from Guwahati to Mumbai Chowpatty. 

“Shiv Sena has only one father and that is one and only Balasaheb Thackeray…you don’t change your father again and again - in Surat, in Guwahati, in Vadodara and New Delhi, please come from Guwahati and come to Chowpatty,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said. 

Raut also tweeted, “kab tak chupoge Guwahati me…aana hi padega Guwahati me”.

“Why take the name of Balasaheb…if you have gets it, resign, contest the elections again,” said Raut. 

According to him, the MLAs are enjoying in Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. 

“It is a very good hotel, I had stayed there….it has 320 rooms…some 50 of them are staying there…we also thought that we should also enjoy….I have sent a mail to book 40 rooms, but they have not replied so far,” said Raut

