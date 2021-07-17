RSS leader Nimbaram will be 'treated' by Rajasthan government: PCC chief Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the state government will give “treatment” to RSS leader Nimbaram, who has been named in an FIR lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case.

Nimbaram, a regional pracharak of RSS, is one of the four accused named in the FIR registered last month in connection with alleged demand for Rs 20 crore as "commission" from BVG, a waste management firm, engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

“It was our government which did the treatment of (convicted godman) Asaram Bapu. He was arrested. The corrupt leaders of RSS will also get treated by our government,” PCC chief Dotasra told reporters here after a dharna against rising inflation and fuel price hike.

The ACB has so far arrested two persons, including the husband of suspended mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Somya Gurjar, in the graft case.

Rajaram, husband of Somya Gurjar, and BVG official Omkar Sapre were arrested by the ACB after registering a case on the basis of a video that went viral online.

While Rajaram and Sapre are seen engaged in a conversation regarding the commission in lieu of getting the company's dues released from the corporation, Nimbaram is seen sitting with them.

Apart from these three persons, the fourth accused named in the FIR is another official of BVG.

Dotasra also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he has "committed grave sins and he will not be able to get peace even in Himalaya."

“He had said he will pick up his 'jholi' and leave but he will not get peace of mind even in the Himalayas now because he has committed many sins through wrong policies that have made people suffer,” he said.

Dotasra said people do not like to see Modi on TV because he never talks about the issues faced by the people, be it inflation or unemployment.

“He says his 'Mann ki baat' but he has never spoken about inflation, unemployment and issues of farmers. The government is not listening to the voice of the people but our workers will go to villages and campaign against the central government,” he said.