Sachin Vaze dismissed from Mumbai Police

Controversial police officer Sachin Vaze, who is the prime accused in the twin cases of planting of explosives-laden Scorpio and murder of its owner Mansukh Hiren, has been dismissed from the Mumbai Police force.

Vaze was an Assistant Police Inspector of the Mumbai Police attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch-CID.

However, in the wake of the cases, he was transferred to the Special Branch and then attached to the Citizen Facilitation Centre.

After he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he was placed under suspension.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale issued the dismissal orders against him.

“The order was issued today under the provisions of Section 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,” a Mumbai Police statement said.

Currently, Vaze (49) is under judicial custody.

It may be recalled that last month, an internal inquiry found that he bypassed all levels of police hierarchy and reported directly to former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

While in CIU, he handled sensational cases like TRP rigging scam, the Anvay Naik suicide case and the death of her mother Kumud Naik, in which he arrested TV anchor-editor Arnab Goswami, a sports car scam involving Dilip Chhabria, and the Bollywood-TV-entertainment industry’s casting couch racket.

Besides, he also recently recorded the statement of Hrithik Roshan vis-à-vis the dispute that the actor had with Kangana Ranaut in 2016.

And, of course, the case involving the planting of Scorpio with 20-odd gelatin sticks and a threatening letter near Antilia, the residence of India’s top businessman Mukesh Ambani. He was also seen at the Thane hospital where the post-mortem of Hiren was conducted.

It may be recalled that Singh had alleged that the then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had fixed a 'collection target' of Rs 100 crore per month for Vaze.