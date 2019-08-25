Sanjay Dutt to join RSP: Mahadev Jankar

In a development that has raised eyebrows, actor Sanjay Dutt is likely to join the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), an ally of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

The news of the 60-year-old Dutt's sudden entry into the RSP was shared by Mahadev Jankar on Sunday, the President of RSP, who is the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries in the government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jankar announced the news at the foundation day celebrations of the RSP.

A video of the actor congratulating Jankar too was circulated, that went viral on social media.

"Just now you heard the byte of big boss... Sanjay Dutt has given date of 25 September to join (RSP)... he is in Dubai (today)... if he would have been here he would have joined," Jankar claimed.

Since the last several years, Jankar has been championing the cause of reservation for the Dhangar (shepherd) community. In four Lok Sabha seats and 30 plus Assembly seats in Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, the Dhangars have a sizable presence and could be a deciding factor.

In case Dutt joins politics this would be the second innings for him - in the past, he was close to Samajwadi Party. In the Lok Sabha elections, he has campaigned for his sister Priya Dutt, who was a Congress candidate from Mumbai.