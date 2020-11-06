SC issues show-cause notice to Maharashtra Assembly Secy for "threatening" Arnab Goswami

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Maharashtra Assembly Secretary to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for his letter to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami questioning his petition and cautioning him against disclosing house notice to the apex court

The top court protected Goswami from arrest in the case related to breach of privilege and summoned the Secretary before it.

Taking up Goswami's plea against a breach of privilege notice issued to him by the Secretary for criticising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde expressed anguish at the Secretary's letter to the journalist questioning him for producing the missives sent by the Speaker and Privilege Committee which were confidential in nature.

"No authority in the country can penalise someone for approaching this court. This is in the teeth of Article 32 of the Constitution. How dare the officer write something like this in his letter?" the bench asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, who appeared for the Secretary.

"How can someone be threatened like this? How can someone be stopped from approaching a court by extending him threats like this? We don't appreciate such conduct," the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, noted though the Secretary of the Assembly has been served with a notice, he hasn't appeared so far in the court but rather issued a letter to the petitioner.

The court issued a show-cause notice of contempt to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Assembly.

It asked the Secretary to be personally present on the next date of hearing.

The court appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar as amicus curiae before posting the matter for consideration after two weeks.

The court said the letter by the Secretary of the Assembly as "unprecedented and has a tendency to bring the administration of justice to disrepute. It also amounts to interference with the administration of the justice."

"Secretary must know that right to approach this court under Article 32 is itself a fundamental right. There is no doubt that if a citizen is deterred from exercising his right under Article 32, it will amount to serious interference with the administration of justice," the court said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Goswami, asked the court to protect him from any coercive action in the case.

"He is in jail. He is being threatened and questioned. Case after case after case is being filed against this man. At times, constitutional courts have to see the reality and not just the smokescreen," he said.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.