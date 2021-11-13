Section 144 imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati as protest turns violent

Section 144 in Amravati as protest turns violent

In a move to quell possible communal fallout, the Maharashtra government issued prohibitory orders in Amravati town in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is constantly monitoring the situation in the wake of Friday’s incident of stone pelting, arson and violence during the protests in Amravati, Nanded and Nashik district when the Muslim community staged morchas against the reported communal clashes in Tripura.

This prohibitory order was issued by officiating police commissioner Sandip Patil under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPC to avoid any untoward incidents.

Except for medical emergencies, people are not allowed to come out of their houses. Similarly, gathering of more than five people is not allowed, the one-page order by Patil said.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil reviewed the situation with Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey. 

“Section 144 has been imposed in Amravati in view of protests against Tripura violence,” said Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, who is the Guardian Minister of Yavatmal, said. 

The BJP called the bandh following statewide protests and rallies carried out by organisations like Raza Academy.

“We are appealing for peace,” said Walse-Patil.

The Home Minister also spoke to former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Vidarbha region.

“Reactions in Maharashtra on incidents that never occurred in Tripura, are very unfortunate. It seems like a well-planned conspiracy. Hindu shops set on fire in Amravati. More serious part is MVA ministers giving provocative statements. I sincerely appeal to all to maintain peace,” said Fadnavis.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said: “This terrorist organisation Raza academy is behind all the violence and riots in different parts of Maharashtra! Every time they disrupt and break all the rules and the government sits and watches.. Either the government bans them or we have to finish them in the interest of Maharashtra!.”

