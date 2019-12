A car belonging to Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), an official said on Monday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening near the main gate of the park, the official said. The deer was rushed to a veterinary hospital where it was declared dead, he added.

Gavit, Lok Sabha member from Palghar near Mumbai, was not in the vehicle, the official said.