Shah praises teams rescuing passengers from train

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the efforts of the NDRF, the three services and other agencies in rescuing passengers of a train stranded in Maharashtra's Thane for 17 hours due to flooding of tracks after heavy rains.

The passengers of the Kolhapur-bound Mahalaxmi Express were trapped at Badlapur, 72 km from Mumbai.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Air Force, Army, Railways and state administration rescued all the passengers, he tweeted.

The home minister also said the central government is closely monitoring the entire operation.

"Kudos to the rescue teams for their exemplary effort," he said.

Central Railways officials said all 1,050 passengers, including nine pregnant women, were safe.

