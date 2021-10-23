Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visits NCB office

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani visits NCB office

  • Oct 23 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 13:14 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office here on Saturday morning, sources said. Dadlani arrived at the anti-drug agency's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 10 am, carrying an envelope in her hand, they said.

While stepping out of the office over an hour later, the media persons waiting outside tried to seek her comment, but she left the place without speaking to them.

Aryan Khan (23), son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Also Read | NCB 'misinterpreting' WhatsApp chats to implicate me in drugs case: Aryan Khan to HC

On Thursday, an NCB team had visited the actor's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case.

On Friday evening, the Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard had visited the NCB office and handed over some documents in a sealed envelope on the actor's behalf.

