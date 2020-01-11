Shah visits Rupani's house to see 'CM Dashboard'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's residence here to understand the functioning of the 'CM Dashboard' monitoring system.

It was launched last year to monitor the district-level execution of various government schemes.

The system operates from a room containing a large wall of video screens in a room at the chief minister's official residence.

Shah, after attending a program of the state police department in the morning, visited Rupani's residence, said an official release.

He was impressed by the system which facilitates real-time monitoring of schemes, it added.

Later, the Union home minister visited the Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station to launch various projects, including Wi-Fi facility at Gandhinagar and five other nearby stations.

He also inaugurated, through remote control, a new announcement system at Chandlodia and Kalol stations and an electric chart display at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati station.

Shah also unfurled a huge tricolour measuring 30 X 20 feet on a 100-feet mast installed outside the Gandhinagar railway station.