Sharad Pawar to undergo gall bladder surgery on April 12: NCP

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30

  Apr 11 2021, 18:59 ist
  updated: Apr 11 2021, 18:59 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday admitted to a hospital here for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said.

"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," he said.

Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

