Shirdi to shut down indefinitely over deployment of CISF security in Sai Baba temple

In what could trigger into a big issue, the temple town of Shirdi would go in for an indefinite strike from 1 May - to protest against the government decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security in the internationally-famous temple dedicated to Sai Baba.

The temple town of Shirdi is located in the Rahata tehsil in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Incidentally, 1 May is also Maharashtra Day - when the agitation begins.

The strike has been called by local shop owners association, transporters, commercial establishments and people in the hospitality industry.

However, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), which manages and runs the temple, has nothing to do with the agitation.

The economy of the Shirdi town largely depends on the temple dedicated to Sai Baba - who is revered by both Hindus and Muslim and people from other religious and faiths - with a very high footfall of devotees, pilgrims and tourists from all across India.

SSST officials could not be contacted.