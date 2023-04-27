CISF deployment causes Shirdi to shut down indefinitely

Shirdi to shut down indefinitely over deployment of CISF security in Sai Baba temple

The temple town of Shirdi is located in the Rahata tehsil in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 27 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 22:26 ist
Shri Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. Credit: PTI Photo

In what could trigger into a big issue, the temple town of Shirdi  would go in for an indefinite strike from 1 May - to protest against the government decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security in the internationally-famous  temple dedicated to Sai Baba. 

The temple town of Shirdi is located in the Rahata tehsil in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. 

Incidentally, 1 May is also Maharashtra Day - when the agitation begins. 

Also Read: Banks refuse to deposit coins from Shirdi temple due to space crunch

The strike has been called by local shop owners association, transporters, commercial establishments and people in the hospitality industry. 

However, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), which manages and runs the temple, has nothing to do with the agitation. 

The economy of the Shirdi town largely depends on the temple dedicated to Sai Baba - who is revered by both Hindus and Muslim and people from other religious and faiths  - with a very high footfall of devotees, pilgrims and tourists from all across India. 

SSST officials could not be contacted. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shirdi
CISF

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

 