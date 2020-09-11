Shiv Sena workers assault retired Navy officer for forwarding cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena workers assault retired Navy officer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI

A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali, an official said.

"Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma had forwarded a cartoon on Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. Some Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma sustained an eye injury and is being treated at the hospital," he said.

A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six persons though no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

