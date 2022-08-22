Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, being hounded: Kejriwal

Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna but being hounded for political motive: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state

IANS
IANS, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 22 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 16:17 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the Bharat Ratna for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.

The New York Times has lauded our education model,” Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said. Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters.

Also read | Kejriwal breaking records in corruption: BJP reacts to Manish Sisodia's claim

Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon. “Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections,” he said.

Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state. He promised quality education and health care to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

 