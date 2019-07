A Spicejet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The incident occurred when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed here around 1151 pm., as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains and visibility was poor.

Airport officials helped passengers devised and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft.

There were no confirmed reports about injuries to passengers.