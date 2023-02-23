Surat toddler bitten by dogs, succumbs in hospital

Surat toddler bitten savagely by dogs, succumbs in hospital

When the girl was brought in, she had 30 to 40 dog bite marks on her head, arms, and legs - even near her lungs and on her back

IANS
IANS, Surat,
  • Feb 23 2023, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A two-year-old girl, who was cornered by three to four dogs and received 30 to 40 bites, succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital in Surat on Thursday.

Her father, Ravikumar Kahar, said that he and his wife are daily wage earners and live in a labour colony near Diamond Bourse in Khajod area. When the couple was at work on Sunday, he received word that dogs had bitten his two-year-old daughter, returned home, and rushed her to the government hospital.

When the girl was brought in, she had 30 to 40 dog bite marks on her head, arms, and legs - even near her lungs and on her back, and some wounds were quite deep, doctors said. Doctors had carried out a minor operation on the girl and she was recovering after three days of treatment, but succumbed, hospital's resident medical officer, Dr Ketan Nayak said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has hired a non-government hospital for sterlisation of dogs and daily 30 dogs are sterilised, the dog population in the city is 20,000, and the corporation is doing all that it can do to control the dog menace, Mayor Hemaliben Boghawala said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Surat
Gujarat
India News
Dog bite
stray dog

What's Brewing

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 