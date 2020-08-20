Sushant Singh Rajput's CBI probe shouldn't go like Dabholkar case: Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Sushant Singh Rajput case should not go like the Narendra Dabholkar murder case that remains unsolved by the CBI.

Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the investigations.

"I am sure the Maharashtra Government will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process," he said.

Also read — SC orders CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death's case

He, however, went on to add, "I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved."

Dr Dabholkar, a rationalist and founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was murdered on August 20, 2013, in Pune. After initial investigations by the Maharashtra police, the probe was handed over to CBI.

Also read — Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC judgment comes as an embarrassment for Maharashtra government

Today marks his seventh death anniversary.