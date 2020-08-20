Sushant Singh Rajput's CBI probe shouldn't go like Dabholkar case: Sharad Pawar

SSR's CBI probe shouldn't go like Dabholkar case: Pawar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 20 2020, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 08:51 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Sushant Singh Rajput case should not go like the Narendra Dabholkar murder case that remains unsolved by the CBI.

Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the investigations.

"I am sure the Maharashtra Government will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process," he said.

He, however, went on to add, "I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case also under investigation by the CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved."

Dr Dabholkar, a rationalist and founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was murdered on August 20, 2013, in Pune. After initial investigations by the Maharashtra police, the probe was handed over to CBI.

Today marks his seventh death anniversary.

