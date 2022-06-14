Sushant Singh Rajput's family pays tributes to him on second death anniversary

The family of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput paid tributes to him on his second death anniversary on Tuesday.

Sushant (34), who had acted in Bollywood films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019) was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his rented duplex flat in Mount Blanc building in Bandra where he was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Social media platforms are flooded with tributes, obituaries and demands for justice to the late actor.

Sushant is survived by his father Krishna Kishore Singh and four sisters Nitu Singh aka Rani, Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Shweta Singh Kirti.

“It has been 2years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for,” tweeted Shweta Singh Kirti.

It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for.#ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/vMIo3nxepW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) June 14, 2022

“Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honour. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she added.

“2 years Of Injustice To Sushant …Hello Dear SSRians! The TL for tomorrow for the whole day is 2years Of Injustice To Sushant,” tweeted Priyanka Singh.

The Bandra Police station in Mumbai registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. However, following the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh in Bihar and growing demand for a detailed probe and request by the Bihar government, the Supreme Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On August 19, 2000, the CBI formally took over the case after which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joined in to probe the financial angle while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was roped in to investigate the drugs angle.

Rajput’s family has blamed the actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant for the death – and all were arrested by the federal anti-drug agency. A total of 33 people have been chargesheeted by the NCB.

Last year, the NCB arrested Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of Rajput, who is a graphic art designer by profession. Pithani, who was nicknamed ‘Buddha’ by Rajput, house help Dipesh Sawant, cook Keshav Bachner and help-cum-cook Neeraj Singh were among the four present when the actor was found dead.

The CBI has recorded the statements of several persons including Rajput's father and his sisters Nitu Singh, Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Shweta Singh Kirti.

According to the statements of Rhea and witnesses, Sushant used to take drugs and was being treated for mental health issues.

The BJP unit of Maharashtra then took the opportunity to target the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

It became a Bihar versus Maharashtra issue first and then snowballed into a Centre versus State matter.

It may be recalled that the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) had ruled out any foul play and concurred that Sushant died by hanging and was not strangulated or poisoned.

Rhea, who is currently on bail, has also accused Priyanka and a New Delhi-based doctor for allegedly securing bogus prescriptions that enabled the actor to get anxiety medication.