Tahilramani's transfer: Maha lawyers to boycott work

Around 2,000 advocates in Latur district of Maharashtra will boycott court proceedings on Friday to protest against the transfer of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani from Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.

Tahilramani hails from Latur in Marathwada region.

"Around 1,800 lawyers from the Latur Bar Association and others from district bar associations won't attend court proceedings on Friday," advocate Balaji Panchal, former vice president of the Latur Bar Association said.

Panchal said the lawyers are protesting against the order passed by the Supreme Court collegium transferring Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court.

Chief Justice Tahilramani last week tendered her resignation to the Chief Justice of India after the collegium refused to reconsider its decision.