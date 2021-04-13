Ten dead as Maharashtra district faces acute oxygen shortage

At least ten persons have died in Vasai as the urban township, nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai, reels under severe shortage of medical oxygen.

There is also a shortage of Remdesivir injections in areas under the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) and Vasai tehsil – located in the Palghar district.

The Vasai-Virar township which is located along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, is facing several shortage of oxygen supply over the weekend and the issue compounded over Monday and Tuesday.

There are over 7,000 active patients in Vasai, of which 3,000-odd require oxygen facilities.

Over the last two days, at least ten patients have died in Vasai. The worst-affected was the Vinayaka Hospital in Nalasopara, where the maximum deaths were reported.

As tension prevailed with relatives questioning authorities – the Tulinj police had to rush to calm down the situation.

VVCMC is controlled by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA). Incidentally, Vasai constituency is represented by Hitendra Thakur, the founder of BVA, while his son Kshitij Thakur represents the Nalasopara constituency.

The junior Thakur appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue of lack of medical oxygen cylinders.

“I wish to draw the prime minister's attention to a very grave matter. There is an acute shortage of oxygen in the Vasai taluka. Notably, the supply can run for only three hours. There are more than 7,000 active cases in the area and more than 3,000 people require oxygen supply daily. Unfortunately, three lives have already been lost due to no oxygen supply in our area. I request to look into this serious matter and provide ample oxygen supply to the tehsil. This will prevent any more loss of lives,” he said.

Unfortunately, three lives have already been lost due to no oxygen supply in our area. I request @PMOIndia to look into this serious matter and provide ample oxygen supply to the Taluka. This will prevent any more loss of lives. — Kshitij Thakur (@kshitijhthakur) April 12, 2021

He also appealed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and public health and family welfare minister for help.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the Thackeray-government is responsible for the deaths.

7 #COVID19 Patients died today at Vinayak Hospital Nalasopara near Mumbai due to defect in #oxygen Supply. Thackeray Sarkar is responsible for these Death. Health Minister Rajesh Tope must resign immidately: @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil pic.twitter.com/z4O36HY3GQ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 12, 2021

“My father suddenly developed symptoms…on Sunday, we rushed him to one hospital, however, there was no oxygen available. So we rushed him to another hospital, where we could get oxygen. But there was no Remdesivir injection. We paid Rs 20,000 for two injections. However, he could not survive,” his son said breaking down.

“There is a severe shortage of medical oxygen in Vasai-Virar,” said the local AAP unit.

Some of the patients who died were extremely critical before they passed away.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said that the government need to take cognizance of the incident. "It is serious issue," the senior BJP leader said, adding that the government is only focussing on lockdown. "Yes...we need restrictions, but we also send oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, Remdesivir," he added. "This is not a good news on Gudi Padwa," he added.