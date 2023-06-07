Tension grips Kolhapur over 'Aurangzeb' WhatsApp status, security beefed up

Tension gripped parts of Maharashtra's Kolhapur after WhatsApp status of some people praising -- Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan -- went viral.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, are monitoring the situation.

“People should maintain calm,” Fadnavis said. “It cannot be a coincidence,” he added, indicating a conspiracy. He also assured a probe into the incident.

Shinde also urged calm and said he was in touch with local authorities. "I urge people of the state to maintain restraint and not take the law into their hands. We shall ensure that law and order is maintained in Kolhapur."

Cabinet ministers Sambhuraj Desai and Deepak Kesarkar said that the government had taken necessary steps.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to quell an agitated mob.