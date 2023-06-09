Thane murder accused says victim was like 'daughter': Report

The 56-year-old man -- who was arrested following the murder of his live-in partner in Maharashtra's Thane -- has reportedly confessed to the police that he is HIV-positive and that he didn't share a physical relationship with the 32-year-old woman he is accused of killing as she was “like his daughter”.

During a police interrogation, according to The Indian Express report, the accused, Manoj Sane, also tried to wash his hands of the murder as he claimed Saraswati Vaidya -- his live-in partner -- died by suicide on June 3. Sane said he had tried to dispose of the body fearing action against him in the case.

DH could not independently verify the report.

“During preliminary inquiry, Sane told police that in 2008 he discovered that he was HIV-positive,” a senior officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Sane also reportedly confessed about Vaidya's "possessive" nature and spoke about how she suspected him of being unfaithful to her whenever he returned home late. He also said that Vaidya had been planning to sit for Class 10 SSC exams and he used to teach her mathematics for the same.

The police have reportedly recovered a board -- with a math equation scribbled on it -- from their flat in Thane's Mira Road. They have also seized an electric cutter.

Sane was arrested after the chopped and boiled body parts of his live-in partner were recovered from a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area in Thane; the duo had been residing in the flat for the past three years. Police are suspecting that a few of the pieces of the body were crushed in a mixer and boiled in a pressure cooker.

Meanwhile, a Thane court has remanded Manoj Sane in police custody till June 16.