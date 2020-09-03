Thane's coronavirus tally crosses 1.26 lakh

The Covid-19 tally in Thane crossed 1.26 lakh on Thursday after detection of 1,487 new Covid-19 cases in the Maharashtra district, officials said.

Besides, in neighbouring Palghar district, the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 25,000-mark, they said.

In Thane, 1,487 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,26,839, an official from the district collectorate said.

Beside, the number of deaths in Thane rose to 3,614 as 37 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, he said.

As of now, there are 12,881 active Covid-19 cases in the district while 1,10,344 patients have recovered, he said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

The recovery rate in the district was 87 percent and the mortality rate stood at 2.85 percent.

The official also said Kalyan town reported the highest number of 10 deaths in the district on Wednesday.

Kalyan also recorded the maximum number of 429 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-346, Thane city-273 and Mira Bhayander-191.

The new cases in all other civic limits and Thane rural were below 100.

So far, Kalyan tops the list of Covid-19 patients with 29,649 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-26,777, Thane city- 26,406 and Mira Bhayander-12,964, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar, 409 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25,134. Four more patients also died of the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 515, a district official said.