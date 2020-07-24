The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

The Lead: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Mumbai vendors still shaken by pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2020, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 08:13 ist

In today's episode, DH Journalists Varsha Gowda and Ahmed Shariff talk to Mrityunjay Bose about small businesses in Mumbai and what's the situation ahead of the biggest festival in India's financial capital.

DH Podcast
Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi
COVID-19

