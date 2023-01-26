TISS students plan screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi in Mumbai

TISS students plan screening of BBC film on Modi

The TISS administration is yet to accord permission for the screening

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:05 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF) at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai is planning to hold the screening of  'India: The Modi Question'  in its campus on Saturday. 

“In solidarity of students of JNU and against the authoritarian and communal censorship of the central government, PSF invites all TISS students to join the mass watching of 'India: The Modi Question' documentary by BBC on 28th January,” the PSF said in a tweet.

 

The PSF decision came after chaos erupted on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus after the students’ union held a screening of the BBC documentary.

The TISS administration is yet to accord permission for the screening. 

TISS
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

