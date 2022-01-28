TMC's Luizinho Faleiro withdraws nomination in Goa

TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro on Friday withdrew his nomination in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections and said that the ticket will go to a 'professional woman'
Advocate Seoula Avilia Vas will replace Luizinho Faleiro as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda Assembly constituency.
More to follow...
