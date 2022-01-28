TMC's Luizinho Faleiro withdraws nomination in Goa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 11:49 ist
TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro on Friday withdrew his nomination in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections and said that the ticket will go to a 'professional woman'

Advocate Seoula Avilia Vas will replace Luizinho Faleiro as Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda Assembly constituency.

More to follow...

