Tribal man booked for raping minor in Palghar district

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Oct 14 2020, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 17:11 ist
A case has been registered against a 23-year-old tribal man for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor with a promise of marriage in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the 16-year-old victim on Tuesday, the accused resided in the same village as her and raped her repeatedly with the promise of marriage, the station house officer of Dahanu police station said.

The accused then refused to marry the victim, who is now seven months pregnant, he said.

An offence under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provision Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the alleged accused, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

