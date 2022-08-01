More trouble for Raut as audio with threats goes viral

Trouble mounts for Sanjay Raut after audio clip with threats goes viral

The Vakola police station on Sunday night has registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 509

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2022, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 11:40 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Trouble compounded for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him following a complaint by a woman who is a witness in the Patra Chawl land development scam.

The Vakola police station on Sunday night has registered a case under sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | ED seized Rs 11.5L in cash from Sanjay Raut's residence

The complainant is a witness in the case.

Since Saturday evening, a purported audio clip of the conversation between Raut and the woman went viral on social media platforms.

On Saturday, the Vakola police station registered an NC (Non-Cognisable Offence), which on Sunday night was converted into an FIR (First Information Report).

BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has raised the issue with the Mumbai Police demanding that an FIR be lodged against Raut.

Explained | Sanjay Raut's alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl land scam

“The Vakola police station has registered an FIR on the complaint of the witness,” Dr Somaiya said.

The lady had claimed that on July 15, she received a letter/note, concealed inside a newspaper, issuing threats of rape and murder, if she speaks up.

Later, an undated audio clip went viral in which a man could be heard hurling expletives to the woman on the other side.

The police will do necessary due diligence before establishing if the two persons in conversation were Raut and the complainant.

Check out DH's latest videos

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News
ED raids
ED

