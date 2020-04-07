2 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi

Two new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; Slum area tally 7

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 11:26 ist
One of them, a 56-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 1. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in the slum area here to seven, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The two men, aged 80 and 49 years, hail from Dr Baliga Nagar locality of Dharavi and are close contacts of a 30- year-old woman who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

Earlier, four others from Dharavi had also tested positive for the disease.

One of them, a 56-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 1.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Four Dharavi localities - Dr Baliga Nagar, Vaibhav apartment, Mukund Nagar and Madina Nagar - have been demarcated as containment zones and civic officials have been regularly spraying disinfectants in those areas.

Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia. A whopping 15 lakh people live in small shanties in Dharavi, making it one of the most congested areas of the city. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Dharavi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 