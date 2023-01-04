Uddhav aide Anil Parab’s property attached

In a setback to former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 10.2 crore belonging to Anil Parab, one of his closest aides.

Parab, an MLC and former Parliamentary Affairs and Transport Minister, has played a key role in forming the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which Thackeray headed before being toppled six months back.

A three-time legislator, Parab had also overseen the election management in the Worli seat of Mumbai, from where Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray was elected an MLA.

Within the MVA, he was one of the few who called the shots.

The ED took action under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against Mr Parab, M/s Sai Resort, M/s Sea Conch Resort and others, before a Judicial Magistrate, Dapoli, for the violation of the Environment (Protection) Act.

The Dapoli Police Station also registered an FIR for deceiving and causing loss to the Government of Maharashtra. MVA leaders, however, have reacted sharply to the development.

“Over the last couple of years, the BJP has been using these agencies against people who are talking against them,” said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

“This is nothing but misuse of central agencies,” a Congress leader said.