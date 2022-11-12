Uddhav-led Shiv Sena says not ruffled by MP Kirtikar’s exit

A day after veteran leader Gajanan Kirtikar switched sides to join the rebel camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction donned the appearance of being unruffled by the development.

While Kirtikar (79), an MP from Mumbai North West, changed sides, his son Amol (50) asserted that he owes allegiance to the Thackeray group.

Hours after Shinde made the formal announcement, Uddhav sacked Kirtikar, a senior functionary of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from the position of “leader” of the Shiv Sena.

Kirtikar has been in touch with Shinde for some time and is the 13th of the 18 Shiv Sena MPs from Maharashtra who switched to the rebel camp, known as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. A veteran of several agitations and movements, Kirtikar spearheaded the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti and was considered close to late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party is not affected at all. “Kirtikar leaving and joining the Shinde camp makes no difference to the party. He took all benefits from the party, was a five-term MLA, two-time MP, two times minister and entrusted with other senior posts within the Shiv Sena,” Raut told reporters. “The Shiv Sena has given him everything. His son Amol tried to explain to his father (to not leave the Thackerays) but that did not happen. Amol is with us,” he said.

“Why should we term it as unfortunate? He will need to get re-elected some time, people will decide then. Tomorrow, no one will remember him,” Raut said.

Kiritikar, however, said that he had joined the rebel camp after some thought. “Shiv Sena joining hands with NCP was not proper,” he said referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. “As I was Balasaheb’s loyal Shiv Sainik, under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership in the last 11 years, I had remained in the party despite humiliation and neglect,’’ Kirtikar said.

On the claim that injustice was meted out to Kirtikar, Raut shot back: “What is the definition of justice? Even if I was in jail, I am with the party. One who stays with the party, with his family in times of crisis is called loyalty.”