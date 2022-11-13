Unemployment likely to be a game-changer in Gujarat Assembly polls

As Gujarat charges toward its Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 and December 5, parties are pulling out all the stops to appeal to the voter, with promises of whatever it takes: jobs, reservation, free power among other things. But what impacts the voters the most?

A voter keeps in mind many factors before pressing the button on an EVM. But a recent survey suggests that unemployment is getting a lot of weightage in the minds of Gujarat citizens.

Based on a survey conducted by CVoter, unemployment was pointed out as the "most important issue at the moment" by 31.4 per cent of respondents in Gujarat, among concerns including inflation.

Unemployment has always been a pressing issue in Gujarat. As per data collected by CMIE ascertaining unemployment that existed in the state between May and August 2022, the greater unemployment rate is 2.83 per cent. Greater unemployment rate represents all those unemployed citizens who are willing to work and actively looking for jobs as well as those who are willing to work but not actively looking for an opportunity. This is against the 10.86 per cent greater unemployment rate of India during the same period.

Jobs as a poll promise

Sensing the significance of unemployment in voters' minds, political parties have put joblessness on their agenda for the state, to at least woo the people, if not to fix the issue.

Congress, in their manifesto released on November 12, guaranteed the provision of 10 lakh jobs if voted to power, out of which 5 lakh would be reserved for women.

Striving hard to make way into Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to voters the end of the system of contractual employment in the state and make all those employed in such a way, permanent workers.

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP, Kejriwal also asserted that all promises that the saffron party is making in relation to employment are only because they feel threatened by the AAP. Calling the party unreliable, Kejriwal said, “ek katori do samosa, Bhajpa tera kya bharosa.” There has been much discussion of late related to job permanence wherein it is being claimed that once government employees are made permanent, they stop working. He also promised “equal work, equal pay”.

गुजरात के सभी ठेका कर्मचारियों और आउटसोर्स कर्मियों को उनका हक़ AAP की सरकार देगी। टाउनहॉल कार्यक्रम में कर्मचारियों के साथ संवाद। LIVE https://t.co/MHhcoF3yhZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 25, 2022

Whether parties take steps to address the problem of unemployment, they have surely cashed in on it exhaustively to take swipes at each other and entice voters.

Even as data hints at citizens' concern about joblessness and the ruling BJP's solution to the problem, opinion polls bring good news for the saffron party in Gujarat. According to P-Marq opinion poll, BJP is predicted to claim 46.2 per cent of seats in the state with Congress and AAP bagging only 28.6 per cent and 20.6 per cent respectively.

Counting of votes is scheduled for December 8. It is left to be seen how the issue of jobs factors in changing the course of Gujarat politics.