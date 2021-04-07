Utterly baseless: Harsh Vardhan on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine shortage allegation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra government for its SOS on the "shortage" of Covid-19 vaccines by terming the allegations as "utterly baseless". He also said that a "lackadaisical and casual attitude" of the state government bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus.

“I have seen statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about shortage of vaccines. This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic. To spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further,” Vardhan said in a strongly worded statement.

“Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and state governments are being apprised regularly about it. Allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless," he added.

The sharp retort came hours after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, flagged the alleged issue of Covid-19 vaccine shortage, claiming that the existing vaccine stock would sustain the inoculation drive for just three days in Maharashtra.

Also read — Maharashtra has 14 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine which will last only three days: Rajesh Tope

Vardhan in an unusually strong statement lashed out at Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi – states ruled by the opposition parties – on their "failure" to control the pandemic. He also identified gaps in Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The minister was particularly harsh on Maharashtra. “Throughout the last year, as the Health Minister of India, I have been a witness to the misgovernance and utter casual approach of the Maharashtra government in battling the virus. The lackadaisical attitude has singularly bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus," he said.

"The Centre has regularly counseled Maharashtra, made all the resources available and sent central teams. However, the lack of effort on the part of the state government is now clearly visible and comes to haunt us all,” he said.

Vardhan pulled up the states for their demands to open up vaccination for anyone above 18 years without carrying out the saturation vaccination for the age priority groups. “Doesn’t it seem evident that these states are trying to divert attention from their poor vaccination efforts by just continuously shifting the goal-posts?” Vardhan questioned.

Read: Serum Institute asks government for Rs 3,000 crore to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output

The quality of testing, according to the minister, needs to improve in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat, whereas in Punjab, high case fatality rate needs to be improved by early identification of those needing hospitalisation.

Vardhan also sniped at Chhattisgarh, which had earlier refused to use Bharat Biotech made Covaxin without the efficacy data. “The state government refused to use Covaxin despite it being given Emergency Use Authorisation by the Drug Controller of India. By its actions, the leaders of the state government have the dubious distinction of being perhaps the only government in the world to have incited vaccine hesitancy,” he added.