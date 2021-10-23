Venkaiah Naidu to be on four-day visit to Goa from October 27

Venkaiah Naidu to be on 4-day visit to Goa from Oct 27

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a four day visit to Goa from October 27, an official said on Saturday. The vice president's official visit will end on October 30, a spokesperson of the Goa government said. "During his visit, he will inaugurate the annexe of Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Virnoda village in Pernem taluka of North Goa," he said. 

