Vidarbha rains: Floods, lightning in Nagpur division claim 11 lives in 10 days; several houses damaged

At last 11 people have died due to floods and lightning in Nagpur division of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region so far since since July 13, while more than 1,600 houses have been damaged after heavy rains in the area, officials said on Sunday.

Rains also affected 875.84 hectares of agriculture land in parts of the Nagpur division- which consists of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts, as per a preliminary report issued by authorities here.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Vidarbha region - comprising Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal - since the last few days.

Eleven people lost their lives in incidents of flooding and lightning in the Nagpur division from July 13 till date, as per the report.

Gadchiroli and Bhandara witnessed three deaths each, Wardha and Gondia two each and Chandrapur reported one death, it said.

The report said 1,601 houses and huts were damaged in the six districts of Nagpur division, while 39 animals also died in the rain fury.

Rains and flooding also affected 875.84 hectares of agriculture land in the Nagpur division, including 853.74 hectares in Chandrapur and 22.1 hectares in Wardha.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur. In Yavatmal district, around 110 people stranded due to floods in Anandnagar Tanda village under Mahagaon tehsil were rescued on Saturday. The flood waters receded on Sunday in many areas of Yavatmal and the rain intensity also reduced, officials said. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation. In Buldhana district, nearly 100 people were shifted to safer places at Katargaon village in Sangrampur tehsil on Saturday. There was no flooding in the district on Sunday, senior officials said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of heavy rains in Amravati district, while cloudy weather is likely to prevail in other parts of Vidarbha.