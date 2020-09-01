Vijay Rupani govt to bring 'Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act'

The Vijay Rupani led BJP government on Tuesday said that it is proposing a new law named ''Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act'' which will be introduced in the state through an ordinance after discussion in the coming state cabinet meeting. The new law, as announced, is to rein in habitual offenders who will be dealt with stringent punishments ranging from seven years to ten years jail term.

"The Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act will tighten the leash on anti-social elements who are a hindrance in the state’s progress. This act will introduce strict laws against people who are involved in the illegal trade of alcohol, gambling, cow-slaughter, human and child trafficking, sale of counterfeit medicines, sale of substances like drugs, kidnapping, transport and sale of illegal weapons etc," the government said in a release.

The proposed ordinance has provisions for people involved in anti-social activities or found planning to engage in such acts, seven years to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000. The release states that "government officials/public servants if found abetting such people will face a prison term no less than 3 years and up to 10 years."

The government has also made provisions in the ordinance for 6-month imprisonment without penalty and a fine of Rs.10,000 for any act committed by "thugs in violation of the rules of the Act." Thugs, the statement says, are defined as "those who threaten and bully people individually or in groups, or those engaged in the destruction of public properties. Such people will be punished under this law."

The Gunda Act will include cases of narcotics drugs, alcohol, activities such as counterfeit property documents or claiming land through dubious means or abetting in the illegal acquisition of land among others. Offences like prostitution, cases under the Child Protection Act, Gambling Prevention Act, attempts to resort to violence and disrupt harmony, spreading panic and terror among people, kidnapping for ransom, engaging in physical violence for recovering money, illegal transportation of animals, violations of the Arms Act and engaging in production, sale and transportation of arms and ammunition will also be included under "The Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act’."

Special courts will be set up to try these cases. "Cases will proceed and come to a definite result even if the accused cannot be physically present for the hearing, on account of being accused in multiple offences and cannot be produced in the special courts during the hearing. People violating the provisions of this act will face a prison term of up to 1 year and a fine up to Rs.5000. The property of the thugs will be confiscated by the District Magistrate in case the property accumulated by thugs is liable to be investigated. If required, they can also appoint a property administrator for the same," the statement said.