War of nerves among NCP camps as uncle vs nephew clash intensifies

With barely few hours to go for the two parallel meetings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - which would be a sort of litmus test for the warring camps - the war-of-nerves has intensified between the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the rebel Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar faction.

Post-noon on Tuesday, people would be able to gauge: who is the real NCP?

At the time of going to Press, both sides were involved in securing their MLAs - but it appears that Ajit Pawar had the larger chunk of the legislators with him but his uncle’s skills and resolve cannot be taken lightly as the veteran is known to spring up surprises.

To escape the provisions of the anti-defection law, Ajit Pawar needs 36 of the 53 MLAs.

While the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led group has called the meeting at 1300 hrs at the Y B Chavan Auditorium at Nariman Point, the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led faction would meet at MET Institute of Management at Bandra at 1100 hrs.

“They are a notional party,” said Jayant Patil, the President of Maharashtra-NCP, who is loyal to senior Pawar.

According to him, 44 MLAs are with them excluding the nine who have become ministers.

Both Patil and Sule have assured the doors for all except the nine NCP ministers are open.

“We have the numbers,” said Ajit Pawar, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, reacting to the statement.

The senior Pawar, known as the Maratha strongman, himself is calling up the MLAs individually asking them to return.

Both sides have asked MPs, MLAs and MLCs to be present during Wednesday’s meeting.

Some of the MLAs have not yet stated their position - and overnight developments are going to be crucial.

Meanwhile, the NCP faction led by Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar inaugurated their office near Mantralaya. “We unveiled our new office of NCP in Mumbai, a symbol of our unwavering dedication to Maharashtra and its people. Join us as we embark on a journey of progress, unity, and prosperity for every citizen. Together, let's build a strong and inclusive Maharashtra,” said Patel, who was accompanied by Ajit Pawar, state Unit President Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde among others.

In a related development, Shirur MP and actor-politician Dr Amol Kolhe, who was a Raj Bhavan during the swearing-in, met Pawar and showed his allegiance to him.

The senior Pawar has also started a series of legal consultations in light of the developments.