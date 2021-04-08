War of words erupts in Maharashtra over Covid-19 vaccine shortage

The BJP targeted the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance hours after Maharashtra's Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope rebuked the Centre for the way it was handling the crisis.

“So why are vaccination centres deliberately shut down today and why spread the false news? Maharashtra to receive another 19 lakh vaccines between April 9-12. Due to lack of even basic facilities, sufferings of the people are on a rise day by day. Does the CM or ministers even care to pay attention to this?” Leader of Opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“It is an absolute shame that vaccination politics is being played out to divert peoples’ attention,” he said.

However, the leaders of MVA slammed Fadnavis and requested him to speak for Maharashtra. “Till today 6.5 crore have been exported to various countries by the Government of India while our Indians are dying here from shortage,” Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said.

“It is BJP’s policy to use cheap media tricks to divert attention from core issues. It is the Modi-government at the Centre that has a lackadaisical approach towards Maharashtra,” said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

“Today India is providing free vaccines to Pakistan but for Maharashtra, they are doing politics over it. BJP’s state and central leaders are targeting Maharashtra and they surely will face the consequences,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.