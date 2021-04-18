Wardha-based pharma company to manufacture Remdesivir

In an encouraging development, a Wardha-based pharmaceutical company Genetek LifeSciences Pvt Ltd will manufacturing Remdesivir, the life-saving drug for critical Covid-19 patients.

Thanks to the efforts of Union for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur in Vidarbha region, this was possible.

Genetek LifeSciences would be making 30,000 vials of Ramdesivir per day.

साधारण एका आठवड्यात वर्ध्यात रेमडेसिवीरचे उत्पादन सुरू होईल आणि पंधरा दिवसांत ३० हजार वायल प्रतिदिन इंजेक्शन विदर्भातील सगळ्या जिल्ह्यांत उपलब्ध होतील. यासाठी आवश्यक त्या सगळ्या परवानग्या श्री नितीनजी गडकरी यांनी मिळवून दिल्या आहेत. — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) April 17, 2021

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

Seven companies in India – Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Remdec), Syngene International Ltd (RemWin), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (Redyx), Cipla Ltd (Cipremi), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (Desrem), Jubiliant Generics Ltd (Jubi-R) and Hetero Healthcare Ltd (Covifor) – produce it

Genetek Lifesciences was granted a loan licence by Thane-based Hetero Labs Limited, one of the first six licenced Remdesivir manufacturers in the country.

The company hopes to procure raw material in a week’s time and start production and roll out in a fortnight’s time. “The supplies would be made available to the entire Vidarbha region and elsewhere,” he said.