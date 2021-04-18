Wardha-based pharma company to manufacture Remdesivir

The company hopes to procure raw material in a week’s time and start production and roll out in a fortnight’s time

Mrityujay Bose
Mrityujay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2021, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 12:04 ist
Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. Credit: Reuters File Photo

In an encouraging development, a Wardha-based pharmaceutical company Genetek LifeSciences Pvt Ltd will manufacturing Remdesivir, the life-saving drug for critical Covid-19 patients.

Thanks to the efforts of Union for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur in Vidarbha region, this was possible.

Genetek LifeSciences would be making 30,000 vials of Ramdesivir per day.

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

Seven companies in India – Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Remdec), Syngene International Ltd (RemWin), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (Redyx), Cipla Ltd (Cipremi), Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (Desrem), Jubiliant Generics Ltd (Jubi-R) and Hetero Healthcare Ltd (Covifor) – produce it

Genetek Lifesciences was granted a loan licence by Thane-based Hetero Labs Limited, one of the first six licenced Remdesivir manufacturers in the country.

The company hopes to procure raw material in a week’s time and start production and roll out in a fortnight’s time. “The supplies would be made available to the entire Vidarbha region and elsewhere,” he said.

