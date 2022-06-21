Won't abandon Balasaheb's teachings for power: Shinde

We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 15:43 ist

At the centre of a political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party, on Tuesday said he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.

"We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, his first reaction on the ongoing political crisis triggered by him in the state.

The late Dighe, a Shiv Sena stalwart from Thane, was the political mentor of Shinde. Shinde and a few MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado and are camping in Surat, a move putting a question mark on the stability of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation also comprising NCP and Congress. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Bal Thackeray

What's Brewing

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

Gear up for the ‘planetary parade’ from June 22 to 26

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

You don't have to be an artist to be creative!

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Healing the mind and body with a yogic lifestyle

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

Bird hits, trees cause for concern at Patna airport

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

No nukes? Ukraine-Russian war to shape world's arsenal

 