Why uncertainty over Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram: Shankersinh Vaghela

NCP leader from Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela on Saturday questioned "uncertainty" surrounding US President Donald Trump's visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24.

He also accused the BJP governments at the Centre and Gujarat of "spinning a web of lies" over the upcoming "Namaste Trump" event, which is scheduled to be held at Motera stadium here.

After participating in a joint roadshow from the Ahmedabad international airport on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump are expected to address "Namaste Trump" event at Motera stadium.

"Why this uncertainty over whether Trump will visit Gandhi Ashram or not. Can't he digest the message of truth and no-violence by Mahatma Gandhi?" Vaghela asked.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram will be decided by the White House and that a "Swagat Samiti" has been set up to welcome the US president during his Ahmedabad visit.

"Who really invited Trump when both Gujarat and Central governments say they have not invited him. No head of a state visits India only on the invitation of the citizens of the country.

"Both the Central and state governments are running a campaign of lies. They do no have the courage to speak truth," Vaghela said after visiting Sabarmati Ashram on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma's wife Kasturba Gandhi.

He alleged that the "Namaste Trump" event is being organised to help Trump win the US Presidential elections later this year.

"What is the need of the pomp and show when the Gujarat government is under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore? The entire effort is to help Trump win American Presidential election, and accolades for himself (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). They have no right to waste our money for the event. They are spinning a web of lies to hide their own lies and over wastage of money.

"The event was decided six months ago, but the committee was only formed two days ahead of his visit," Vaghela said referring to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar's statement that Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti is the organiser of the event.